PUBG's Indian version 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' battle royale game is expected to be launched in the country tomorrow. Ahead of its launch an early access version of the game was made available to select beta users and those who had pre-registered the game via the Google Play Store. Krafton, on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Facebook page confirmed that more slots will be made available frequently and users' in-game progress and purchases will be stored and available in the final version of the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India Now Available for Download on Google Play Store for Pre-Registered Users.

As the game is about to make its entry into the country, Netizens are sharing funny PUBG Memes on Twitter.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

On the other hand, users who got early access to the game shared screenshots of the same on the micro-blogging platform.

One user shared a screenshot that shows 721MB as the game size. Another user shared a footage from the gameplay and noticed that the in-game blood is green instead of red.

Another user shared that the data from PUBG Mobile can be carried forward to Battlegrounds Mobile India . He also observed that the maps and settings seem to be the same as that of PUBG Mobile which was banned by the Indian government last year.

So the #battlegroundmobileindia will officially launch on 18 june. Be ready #PUBG lovers Those who have pre registered can download the Game from Play Store NOW, since it's in development, there can be some issue Let's meet in Erangle ⚔️#RUBINADILAIK pic.twitter.com/3XhgACNuAS — Rubina Dilaik UFC || Trend Analyser (@RubinaDilaikUFC) June 17, 2021

Yesterday, a report had shared that Battlegrounds Mobile India will require an OTP authentication to log in, but now a user who got early access to the game revealed that no OTP is required to login.

