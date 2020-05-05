Bloggers Form Digital Marketing Service 'Illustrake', Aim to Design Dreams by Tackling All Issues About Designing

3nions

In 2020, it wouldn’t be a shocker if a person dabbles in more than two professions simultaneously. What goes into making those work, is the real story and that’s what illustrake is all about.

Started by three friends Mihir Gadhvi, Prakhar Srivastava, and Satyansh Tiwari, their story is so inspiring that it will drive you to chase your passion and restart discontinued dreams. Mihir, Satyansh & Prakhar is the Director of Illustrake Digital Marketing Services and its sister concern 3nions. The trio realized that the 9-5 office routine isn’t for them so they started their journey by creating 3nions.com, a blogging website that fetched them some major orders in the graphics business. These acted as a catalyst to form illustrake which separately focuses on graphical content.

It all started with 3nions. The domain for 1 year and hosting for a month was bought for just ₹250 back in December 2015. An e-mail changed their lives which led them to take on multiple projects. Working on Adobe Illustrator, the software they used to make the creatives, they decided to name their second firm after it. Illustrake wants to design your dreams by tackling all the problems about designing.

The firm that began with just three people has now 12 employees and counting. Illustrake proudly manages a lot of sub-sections apart from graphic designing. Digital marketing, branding, video production, website development, etc. are some of the popular services. Their work profile includes prolific names such as Shell Global, Kalyan Jewellers, Epsum Labs, Pitch Ground, Bluestacks, and Urban ladder.

3nions covers global tech news along with how-to and detailed articles to solve the issues the modern smartphone/laptop user faces. It recently managed to feature on Google News, which is another feather in its cap. Apart from 3nions and illustrake, the team recently started Preset.ly, which provides premium presets for free. It has already garnered quite a response on social media.

Mihir, Prakhar, and Satyansh hail from different backgrounds but when they work, their experiences coupled with knowledge is mixed that is the bedrock of their firms. Mihir learned everything over the web without any formal training and he proudly admits of still being a learner. He has worked with over 200 start-ups while Satyansh gained knowledge about SEO and content strategy. Prakhar mastered brand, experience designing and development to break monotonous designs in the industry.

These are the qualities of a great personality in the making. All three businesses are flourishing with extensive hard work and passion, which are the two main ingredients that make wonders to run a successful firm. They say that they won’t stop and are looking for more opportunities.