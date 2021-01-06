Bose Corporation, the American audio manufacturing company officially launched Bose Wireless Sport Open Earbuds in the US. The earbuds were leaked at the FCC website last month, as the name says these are an open rather than an in-ear design. It comes with a hook that goes around and gently grips the ear's outer ridge. The earbuds are now available for pre-order at $199.95 via Bose's official US website. Bose Frames AR Audio Sunglasses Launched in India at Rs 21,900; To Go on Sale on June 20.

Bose Wireless Sport Open Earbuds (Photo Credits: Bose)

While most earbuds sit inside the ear canal blocking ambient noise, the Sport Open Earbuds are exactly the opposite and sit outside the canal. These earbuds do not come with active noise cancellation feature and the user will be able to hear the traffic or any surrounding noise.

Bose Wireless Sport Open Earbuds (Photo Credits: Bose)

Your music, your running buddy, and your surroundings — hear it all at the same time. New Bose Sport Open Earbuds don’t cover your ears for an entirely open, entirely new listening experience. https://t.co/YH2634U4Ld #BoseEarbuds Limited quantities. US and Canada only. pic.twitter.com/FfcsdBnmh8 — Bose (@Bose) January 5, 2021

In terms of specifications, Bose Sport Open Earbuds provides eight hours of battery life on a single charge and have dust and water-resistant rating of IPX4. The device gets Bluetooth 5.1 support and can be controlled with a button on each earbud for activating a paired phone voice assistant and one for controlling playback. The new earbuds come with a carrying case, charging base and can be controlled via Bose Music App.

