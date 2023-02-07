New Delhi, February 7 : Microsoft’s ChatGPT has recently created a huge wave in the global tech world, so much so that it is being seen as a major disruptor and other tech giants are feeling threatened by it.

However, Google is not ready to feel threatened by the immense attention that ChatGPT is garnering, and hence Google is bringing in its own version of the ChatGPT, which is named as Bard. So, what is this ChatGPT? What does it do and why is it creating such an incredible buzz? We got all these points covered here, while also looking into its rival – Google’s Bard. Microsoft To Integrate Chatbot ChatGPT Into Bing Search.

Micrsoft’s ChatGPT – What IT Is and What It Can Do :

ChatGPT is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered natural language processing tool, which allows one to engage in a human-like conversation with a chatbot, while there are several other uses as well. ChatGPT is a natural language processing (NLP) model chatbot which was originally developed by OpenAI, based on the GPT-3 (Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3”.) model, and then refined by reinforcement learning techniques.

ChatGPT is currently testing on beta and was introduced in November 2022. It can effectively be used for automated customer support, customer service, personal assistant apps, and much more.

To access ChatGPT, you need to visit chat.openai.com and create an OpenAI account. This process is currently free of cost and open for users who wish to try it out and offer feedback, but from February 1 ChatGPT Plus has also been active that works on paid subscription. Google Unveils New AI Service 'Brad' To Compete Against OpenAI's ChatGPT, Know All About It Here.

ChatGPT – Various Uses :

ChatGPT can be used for a range of NLP applications, which is why it is being thought to be a disruptor in the tech world, and people are even feeling threatened by this AI tool. It can effectively be used for tasks like dialogue generation, language translation, text generation, text summarization, answering questions, text classification, text completion and compilation and more.

Hence, ChatGPT can be used for writing, content creation, virtual assistants, customer service applications, news article creation, long documents, predictive text input and many other applications.

Google's Bard AI and What It is Capable of :

Google is certainly under the effect of the ChatGPT’s huge effect in the tech world, and hence it has quickly announced it’s own answer to the AI powered chatbot - Bard. Recently, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has explained the role of AI or what the company’s Bard AI can be helpful for.

As per Pichai, while Google has been the go to tool for any small or big know-how questions, a lot of people are turning towards Google for more insightful answers. Things like comparing various objects to ascertain their difference characteristics or analysing difference between topics involves the need various opinions to suit the requirement of the user, in such cases an AI would be of assistance. As per Pichai’s blog post synthesizing insights for questions, where there can be more an one right answers, an AI powered tool is more efficient than a search engine.

Bard AI, as per the company, is essentially an effort to combine the whole world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of Google’s huge language models. The AI draws information from the search engine to offer high-quality, refined responses to complex questions.

Bard is also said to be an assistance to creativity, and an ignitor of curiosity. For instance, it can effectively explain new complex discoveries to a child, learn about new skillsets, and then get help you to build your skills.

Bard AI’s Birth and It's Expected Launch

Google unveiled the next-generation language and conversation capabilities powered by the Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) two years ago. The company has been extensively working on experimental sophisticated conversational AI services powered by LaMDA. This is essentially Bard in its testing phase.

Given the phenomenal popularity of ChatGPT, Google is expediting its Bard project and has put it up for testing, before making it available for the masses, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

The Age of AI

Hence, both Microsoft and Google are currently working on ground-breaking highly sophisticated innovative applications powered by Artificial Intelligence to make a huge difference in the tech world as we know of it now.

In the coming months, ChatGPT and Bard will both have immense influence on how individuals to organisations work. How will these AI powered chatbots or language models affect the human like? While like most technological inventions there might be both positive and negative effects, nevertheless, these would be certainly hugely helpful and change the way we currently depend on applications.

