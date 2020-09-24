New Delhi, September 24: Dell Technologies on Thursday announced the new Dell G7 15 7500 gaming laptop at a starting price of Rs 1,61,990 in the Indian market. According to the company, the laptop features a 15-inch FHD anti-glare display with 3-sided narrower borders and a thin Origami hinge design.

"At just 18.3 mm the laptop features a Mineral Black chassis with iridescent silver accents, 4-zone customizable RGB WASD keyboard and 12-zone chassis lighting, elevating the gaming experience, allowing users to shift from the day's work to a gaming session, conveniently and in style," the company said in a statement.

The laptop is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs with up to i9 and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX graphic card to enhance the gameplay experience. Dell XPS 13 & XPS 15 Premium Consumer Laptops Launched in India Starting at Rs 1,44,807.

It comes with "Game Shift" macro key that instantly activates the processors and cooling system into a hyper-performance mode for heavy action scene. In addition, the product houses full-size HDMI 2.0 port plugs into external monitors and supports up to 4K resolution for a fully immersive gaming experience.

The Dell G7 15 7500 is available at select Dell Exclusive Stores, multi-brand outlets and Flipkart (Dell G7 Core i9 10th Gen variant, Dell G7 Core i7 10th Gen variant).

