New Delhi, January 2: Elon Musk-run X and Google’s YouTube may become illegal in Malaysia as the country tightens regulations on social media platforms. Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) and Google-owned YouTube might face potential bans for reportedly not complying with Malaysia's new licensing requirements for social media platforms. The Malaysian government is said to be taking a firm stance on regulating online content, which could impact how these platforms operate in the country.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Elon Musk-run X and Google, which runs the video streaming service YouTube, have not submitted applications for a social media operating licence as required by Malaysia's new regulations. Malaysia has implemented a new social media law that imposes strict requirements on platforms operating within the country. YouTube New Feature Update: Google-Owned Video Streaming Platform Testing ‘Play Something’ Button for Android Users; Check Details.

The law reportedly has provisions for warrantless arrests and requests for private data disclosure to assist in surveillance efforts. According to reports, the law requires social media platforms with over eight million users in Malaysia to apply for a licence if they wish to continue their operations.

As per a report of Firstpost, Malaysia's internet regulator, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), revealed that X has stated that it does not meet the required user threshold for the requirement of a social media operating licence. The commission is said to be looking into this claim to verify its accuracy. Google has raised concerns regarding the new licensing framework. The tech giant is reportedly looking into how the video-sharing features of YouTube are categorised under these new regulations. SpaceX Opens New Factory in Bastrop, Texas and Introduces Starlink Mini, Upgraded Starlink Standard Kit.

Reports suggest that Meta (the parent company of Facebook) and Telegram are taking steps to ensure they can continue their operations in the country by initiating the licensing process. Malaysia's law, which was approved by parliament in December, is intended to address various types of online harm, which include scams, cyberbullying, child exploitation, and more.

