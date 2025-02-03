New Delhi, February 3: Elon Musk-run X has reportedly filed a lawsuit against several companies, including Nestle, Lego, Shell International, Colgate-Palmolive, and Abbott Laboratories, over an alleged advertising boycott. The legal move is said to come after a series of advertisers withdrew their support from the platform following concerns over content moderation. As per reports, X claims that these companies have joined forces to intentionally avoid advertising on the platform.

As per a report of USA Today, Elon Musk's X is taking legal action against several more companies. The lawsuit claims that these companies have joined a group of advertisers who are unlawfully conspiring to boycott the social media platform. Elon Musk's legal team has submitted an amended complaint that broadens the scope of its 2024 lawsuit. The lawsuit reportedly accuses the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), an advertising industry group, along with its member companies, of breaching antitrust laws following Musk's acquisition of the platform previously known as Twitter in 2022. ‘DOGE Is Working 120 Hours a Week’: Elon Musk Claims Department of Government Efficiency Uncovering Massive Waste, Fraud, and Abuse of US Tax Dollars.

The original lawsuit claimed that these companies "conspired" to "collectively withhold billions in advertising revenue" and specifically mentioned several companies like CVS, Mars, Orsted, and Twitch. The updated complaint includes additional companies like Nestle, Colgate-Palmolive, Shell International, Lego, Pinterest, Abbott Laboratories, and Tyson Foods.

Elon Musk's legal team has also emphasized that social media companies should have the freedom to create their own brand safety standards. These standards should be "optimal" for their platform and users within a competitive market. Elon Musk’s DOGE Commission Gains Access to Sensitive Treasury Data Including Social Security and Medicare Customer Payment Systems.

Additionally, Amazon is reportedly stepping up its advertising spending on X. The decision is said to have been influenced by Amazon's CEO, Andy Jassy, and could result in an increase in the company's advertising activities on X. Apple, which had pulled all its advertising from X in late 2023, is said to be recently in talks about the possibility of reintroducing ads on the platform.

