Meta-owned Facebook users are facing issues with their News Feed. Many users are complaining about their feed showing posts of people commenting on celebrity pages, even if they do not follow the celebrity or the commenter. Facebook Hacked? Strange Bug Spamming Everyone’s News Feed With Celebrity Page Posts.

The outage was first reported by a website tracker 'DownDetector'. According to DownDetector, users are complaining that their feed is flooded with posts sent to celebrity pages such as Nirvana, Lady Gaga, Eminem and more. Frustrated with the issue, users took to Twitter to complain about the same.

One user tweeted with a screenshot, "Is anyone else’s Facebook broken or have I been hacked. This is my entire feed."

Is anyone else’s Facebook broken or have I been hacked. This is my entire feed pic.twitter.com/nQwvtLqRjT — chris🧣 (@chrismearle) August 24, 2022

Another user wrote, "What has happened to my Facebook feed?"

What has happened to my Facebook feed?! pic.twitter.com/0HRjzKnyB6 — Shannon Grixti (@shancake_) August 24, 2022

According to a report, Meta is aware that users are facing a trouble with their Facebook Feed, and their site engineers are working to solve this issue.

