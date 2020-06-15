Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Facebook Owned WhatsApp Will Soon Allow to Use 1 Account from 4 Devices at The Same Time

Technology IANS| Jun 15, 2020 10:11 AM IST
A+
A-
Facebook Owned WhatsApp Will Soon Allow to Use 1 Account from 4 Devices at The Same Time
WhatsApp Logo (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Do you want the same WhatsApp account in all the devices that you own? This could soon be possible in a limited sense as the messaging platform appears to be trying a feature that would allow its over two billion users to access the same account simultaneously in as many as four devices. According to a recent tweet by WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp beta, the feature is currently under development. WhatsApp Chatbot Now in Hindi to Curb COVID-19 Fake News.

"Yes, it's the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time.

Under development, but it's great!," said the tweet. A screenshot shared along with the tweet suggests that Wi-Fi connectivity will sync data across multiple devices. Currently one can simultaneously access one WhatsApp account both from a PC -- through WhatsApp Web – and a smartphone. The update, however, left many questions, like whether it will work across platforms, unanswered.

"Would this make switching between iOS and Android easier? right now it is extremely difficult to get conversations move between platforms," asked one user.

"Is it platform compatible? Meaning can i connect same number from an iphone and android?," asked another user.

The same WABetaInfo website also shared that WhatsApp is testing a feature that will allow users to search messages by date.

"WhatsApp is testing a Search by date feature! The feature is under development and it will be available in future," it tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Android Facebook iOS WhatsApp WhatsApp Account in All Devices WhatsApp Web
You might also like
OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers
Technology

OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers
Never Give Up! Positive Thoughts and Quotes to Overcome Depression and Remember That Life is Beautiful!
Viral

Never Give Up! Positive Thoughts and Quotes to Overcome Depression and Remember That Life is Beautiful!
Facebook Fires Employee Who Criticised Mark Zuckerberg For Not Taking Action Against Donald Trump's Post on Anti-Racism Protests
World

Facebook Fires Employee Who Criticised Mark Zuckerberg For Not Taking Action Against Donald Trump's Post on Anti-Racism Protests
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Flagship Smartphones Receive Google's Android 11 Beta Update
Technology

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Flagship Smartphones Receive Google's Android 11 Beta Update
Realme X50 Pro 5G Smartphone to Get Android 11 Beta 1 Update in Next Month
Technology

Realme X50 Pro 5G Smartphone to Get Android 11 Beta 1 Update in Next Month
Oppo A52 Smartphone With Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India at Rs 16,990; Check Features, Variants & Specifications
Technology

Oppo A52 Smartphone With Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India at Rs 16,990; Check Features, Variants & Specifications
Porn Star Renee Gracie Flaunts Sexy Cleavage in a Saucy Snap as the XXX Diva Is Done with Her Hot Photos Getting Deleted on Instagram!
Lifestyle

Porn Star Renee Gracie Flaunts Sexy Cleavage in a Saucy Snap as the XXX Diva Is Done with Her Hot Photos Getting Deleted on Instagram!
Google’s Android 11 Beta Rolled Out for Secured Chats & Easier Communication
Technology

Google’s Android 11 Beta Rolled Out for Secured Chats & Easier Communication
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement