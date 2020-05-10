Father’s Day 2020 (Romania) Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Depicts Paternal Bond Beautifully With Its Doodle Honouring Fathers

Father’s Day 2020 (Romania) Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

While most of the countries across the world today celebrated Mother’s Day, on May 10, 2020, Romania dedicated this day to the fathers. Yes, the southeastern European country celebrated Father’s Day today. To all who are wondering, what about Mother’s Day, should note that Mother’s Day 2020 in Romania was already celebrated on May 3. Amid the celebration, the search engine giant dedicated a cute doodle to honour Father’s Day 2020 observation in Romania. A beautiful flower, taking care of its baby bud, the Father’s Day 2020 Google Doodle wonderfully depicting the paternal care and love. Father's Day 2020 Date: When Will Father's Day Be Celebrated This Year? Know More About The Day Dedicated to the Super Dads Around the World.

Father’s Day is a day of honouring fatherhood, paternal bonds as well as the influence of fathers in the society. Kids try to make the day memorable by organising family gatherings, preparing breakfasts and brunches, giving gifts and showcasing how much a father means to the society. While Father’s Day in most countries is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, people in Romania observes the day on the second Sunday of May. The Mother’s Day celebration in the country is marked on the first Sunday of May. It was on October 15, 2009, when the Romanian government adopted a law that set the country’s official days, dedicated to mothers and fathers.

It is definite that Father’s Day 2020 celebration in Romania will not be like the usual one, because of the ongoing pandemic, but will surely be special. Some kids are sharing the same roof with their fathers, while others are staying away from him, given the present situation. But that cannot come in the way of Father’s Day 2020 celebration.