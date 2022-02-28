Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022 has been live since February 23 and brings exciting new deals on accessories and electronics. The e-commerce platform has partnered with Citi Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount on credit and debit card transactions. To save you time, we have compiled a list of the best accessories and electronic deals from brands like Samsung, Realme, Asus and more. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Apple iPhone 12 Now Available From Rs 53,999; Check Other Smartphone Offers Here.

Smartwatches:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is now listed on Flipkart at Rs 13,990. Customers purchasing the smartwatch will also get no-cost EMI, standard EMI options, 10 percent off on Yes Bank and more. Realme Watch S is available at Rs 4,999 with additional exciting offers. Befit smartwatch is being sold at Rs 2,299. Redmi Watch is also listed on Flipkart at Rs 3,999.

Laptops:

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED with 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD is now available on Flipkart at Rs 89,990. Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 Core i5 11th Intel EVO is being sold at Rs 67,990. HP Pavilion Core i5 11th with 16GB RAM is available at Rs 79,000. Asus Chromebook Celeron Dual Core with 4GB RAM is listed on Flipkart at Rs 25,990.

Tablets:

Moto Tab G70 LTE is being sold at Rs 22,999. Realme Pad is available for sale at Rs 13,999. Nokia Tab T20 is listed on Flipkart starting at Rs 15,999. Apple iPad Pro 2021 with 8GB RAM is available on Flipkart at Rs 68,490. Lenovo Tab M8 2nd Gen is currently being sold at Rs 9,360.

Apart from this, mobile accessories, cameras, accessories, power banks, laptop accessories and more are also being sold on Flipkart at a discount price.

