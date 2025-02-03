New Delhi, February 3: Samsung might be ready to flip the narrative on foldable smartphones. Rumours suggest Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone might be called the Galaxy G Fold. Reports suggest Samsung Galaxy G Fold could feature around a 10-inch display when fully unfolded to offer a tablet-sized display with pocket-friendly portability. But what is the Samsung triple fold phone release date? When is the Samsung Galaxy G Fold launch date?

Multiple reports indicate that Samsung might launch the Galaxy G Fold in the third quarter of 2025, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Production is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025, with an initial run limited to 2,00,000 units. The limited production suggests that Samsung may test the market's response to the new form factor before committing to larger-scale manufacturing. OPPO Find N5 Launch Soon, Likely To Debut As World’s Thinnest Foldable Smartphone; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

There are also speculations that the Samsung tri-fold smartphone will probably be released in early January 2026. So, it is uncertain when Samsung will reveal its official launch timeline for the Galaxy G Fold, as multiple reports suggest different release windows.

As per multiple report, Samsung's upcoming tri-folding smartphone may be called as the Galaxy G Fold. It appears that the company is likely to move away from the Galaxy Z Fold name for this particular model. The decision might be Samsung's strategy to differentiate its new device within the foldable smartphone market. It seems reasonable, as the new device is anticipated to be based on the Samsung Flex G concept that was showcased at CES 2022. Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Launch Date, Specifications, Features and Expected Price, Know All About Upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Series in India.

The Galaxy G Fold display size is estimated to be 9.96-inch, with a height of around 6.54-inch. The smartphone might be folded on both sides, and it may feature a display that has been a newly developed product. The blog notes that the weight of Samsung's tri-folding phone is expected to be comparable to that of "H" which might refer to the Huawei Mate X. However, Samsung's upcoming device could be a bit thicker than the Mate X.

