Mumbai, June 30: Garena Free Fire MAX has become an immensely popular battle royale game since its release. If you are familiar with games like CODM, PUBG and BGMI, then you will enjoy this Garena FF MAX as it offers similar gameplay. The players, after landing from a plane (or other vehicle) on the ground of a large playable map, must find weapons to shoot others and survive a match before the time runs out of the safe zone. Garena Free Fire MAX codes unlock unique rewards that the players can use to defeat others during a match. Here are the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, June 30, 2025.

Garena FF MAX supports 50 players during a standard match. They are free to choose from options like Solo, Duo, or Squad. Garena Free Fire original version was launched in 2017 but was banned in India in 2022. However, the MAX version is still playable and available on Google Play and Apple's App Store without restrictions by the government. The FF MAX version is better due to its larger maps, better animations, graphics, gameplay mechanics and rewards. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes unlock rewards such as weapons, diamonds, skins, gold and in-game items.

Active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, June 30, 2025

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for Today, June 30

Step 1 - First, you must visit the Garena Free Fire MAX website, accessible via this link - https://ff.garena.com.

Step 2 - Please use your X, Google, Facebook, Apple ID, VK ID or Huawei ID accounts to log into the website,

Step 3 - Garena FF MAX codes can be redeemed now on the website.

Step 4 - Copy the given 12 or 16 digit codes and paste them into the empty field to begin redemption.

Step 5 - Click the "OK" button.

Step 6 - Then click on "Confirm" to complete the validation process.

Step 7—The Garena Free Fire Codes redemption process will be over once you get a success message.

After completing the redemption process for the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, you will get a rewards notification in your in-game email. Check your account wallet for rewards like gold and diamond, and access your in-game items in the Vault section.

Garena FF codes must be redeemed quickly, within 12 to 18 hours. Also, only 500 players can redeem the Garena Free Fire Codes in the mentioned hours. So, try to be quick to claim your rewards or try again tomorrow if unsuccessful.

