Washington, December 16: Gmail services were hit for the second consecutive day in a row. Google informed that Gmail connectivity issues affected a “significant subset” of users.

Google first reported the problem at 4:29 p.m., according to its status page. According to a report on the Fortune, over 17,000 people had reported Gmail issues to the website DownDetector. The Alphabet company said service had been restored for all users at 6:51 p.m. Gmail, YouTube Down Globally: Users Unable to Operate Google Chat Among Other Services As Well.

Google said on its website, "We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”

On Monday, Gmail and YouTube, two of the most used applications of Google were down as users across the globe faced problems in accessing it. The company later said it had “experienced an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue.”

For Gmail, users are unable to send mails, load chats and more. On YouTube, the platform read, “Something went wrong.” Other Google services are also hit due to technical glitches. Gmail, being the most-used platform has become one of the most commonly used platforms during the COVID-19 outbreak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).