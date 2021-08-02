Google's apps like YouTube, Drive and Gmail will no longer be supported on older Android smartphones. As per a report, Google has sent an email to its users stating that this change will come into effect starting September 27, 2021. The email suggests users upgrading the OS to at least Android 3.0 Honeycomb for an uninterrupted Google apps experience. New IT Rules: Google Reportedly Removes Over 11.6 Lakh Harmful Online Content in India.

Google Mail (Photo Credits: 9To5Google)

According to a report, the global tech giant is doing this to protect user data and maintain account security. Android users with version 2.3.7 and lower will get a 'username' or 'password error' whenever they try to sign in to any Google apps like YouTube, Gmail, Drive and Maps installed in their phone.

Users will still get an error if they try to add or make a new Google account or opt for 'Reset Factory' and try to sign in again. In addition to this, even if users attempt to change their Google account password and remove their account from the device and try to re-add it, the error will continue to show up. Ultimately, there will be no option left for Android v2.3.7 users but to upgrade it to the new version.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2021 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).