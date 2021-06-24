Google has rolled out Godzilla and Kong animated characters in its app to bring a fun experience to its users. This comes after the release of the Sci-fi/action movie 'Godzilla vs Kong' which was on March 24, 2021. These iconic characters can be viewed using AR via the Google App on your phone. Here's how you can see them in your space. Google App Reportedly Crashes on Android Phones, Several Users Complain on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Google (@google)

To unleash these characters users can head over to the Google app on their smartphone and search for 'Godzilla vs Kong' on the search engine.

Kong 3D (Photo Credits: Google)

After scrolling down a bit, there will be a section called 'See Godzilla and Kong in your space'. Below this section, there will be another option 'View in 3D' to view these characters. Tap on 'View in 3D' and 'View in your space'.

Kong 3D (Photo Credits: Google)

Then Google will advise to point your phone down at an empty space and move it around slowly. Then automatically animated characters will pop up on your screen. You can also view their actual size by clicking on 'View actual size' and zoom in or out and rotate the characters to see their profiles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2021 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).