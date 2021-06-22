Google's search app reportedly crashed for several Android users. Several users reported that they faced an issue when they launched the app on their smartphone. Additionally, some users also reported a similar issue with Google Assistant and Google Lens apps. As per Downdetector, 186 people reportedly had an issue with the search engine on June 22 at 1:20 am EST. Google News Initiative 2021: Search Engine Giant to Help Journalists Create Their Own Startups.

Frustrated with the issue, users complained on Twitter regarding the app crash.

One user Tweeted, "Google app update seems to have a small bug that makes your phone keep displaying the "Google keeps stopping" box, it's not bricked the phone but it is almost unusable, fix eta."

If your phone showing continuously pop up like that, try this: 1. Go to Settings 2. Apps 3. Find Google Apps 4. Uninstall update Hope this work for you too@Google please fix this update issue on your app#Google pic.twitter.com/9E9U53Sb35 — 星 - Dibaca Hoshi (@durahman_fa) June 22, 2021

Another user said, " Google Search app keeps closing for multiple users all around the world. Seems to be #googledown yet again."

Several users also complained that they received a pop-up message 'Google Keeps stopping' on their screen while they tried to access the app. Google on Twitter suggested a fix to a user who was facing this issue by trying a soft reboot by holding down the power button for 30 seconds.

A commenter on Downdetector said, "Uninstalling updates works as a temporary fix, but yeah it is a very annoying update that they should have tested more."

As per a report, this issue has been fixed now and no problems have been reported in the past hour.

