New Delhi, May 12: Google has introduced a string of new AI infused features across its products during its annual developer conference, the Google I/O 2023. The mega event’s focus was on Artificial Intelligent (AI) tech and how the company is in the process of more innovative AI-powered products. The tech behemoth also introduced a new page named “Google Labs".

Google Labs lets any interested individuals to sign up in order to participate in the testing phase of the ongoing and upcoming AI experiments of the company, to collect user feedback, prior to the products’ public release. Google’s AI Search and Bard Chatbot Are Open to Public, but Are Quite Different; Learn the Difference Between the Two and How To Use Them.

Google Labs Opens Doors To Interested Testers

As explained by the company, Google Labs offers a platform where you can test out an early experiment or idea of Google related to new AI-powered features and products. It offers a look to the wider variety of Google’s experimental products across the company, and offers the opportunity to try them out and provide feedback directly to the developers of those features or products.

Currently, there are four projects available to be tested on the Google Labs homepage, which include the new AI-powered Google search, AI in Google Workspaces, Tailwind smart note-taking tool and MusicLM – a generative AI tool to generate music from text inputs. Google Launches New Image Search Tools, AI Tools To Help Detect AI-Generated Frauds and Fake Photos; Learn How These Features Work.

How To Sign Up For Google Labs

*To sign up on Google Labs, you can simply go to the Google Labs’ homepage and create an account.

*Once your account is created, it will be showing the projects open for user testing.

*Sign up for the waitlist for the features/products that you are interested to try out, and simply wait till you get the access.

This way you can become a part of Google’s new AI-powered project creations and refinement. Amazing indeed!

