Mumbai, December 25: After cutting 12,000 jobs this year, Google reportedly plans to lay off more than 30,000 employees. The tech giant has laid off employees four times this year, making the company a big part of the tech layoffs in 2023. According to the reports, Google will likely start cutting jobs from thousands of positions beginning in January 2024.

As per the reports, the announcement of Google layoffs is due to the company's adoption of AI for its functions. AI tools have become popular in the past few years to make the process of advertisement easier. Artificial intelligence helps scan websites, automatically generate keywords, and develop better headlines and images for headlines. MS Drainer: Scammers Use Google, X Ads To Steal USD 59 Million in Crypto From 63,000 Victims, Says Report.

Google launched its Performance Max, an AI-powered campaign planner, in 2021, but according to the reports, have now added Generative AI capabilities. The report further said that the change made it easy to "create custom assets and scale them in a few clicks".

Google to layoff 30,000 employees due to AI integration?

According to the report by India Today, Google has been contemplating "substantial reorganisation within its 30,000-person ad sales unit". Google's next move has sparked concerns among the employees of hinting the next-big layoff wave after 12,000 were affected. Google's AI-powered tools to generate ads have significantly contributed to its annual revenue.

As per the report, the AI advancement within Google may affect more jobs and prompt the company to consider staff consolidation and layoffs. The report further mentioned that the decision to automate some of the roles was taken during a Google Ads meeting last week. The PMax or Performance Max tool was updated after May 2023 with GenAI capabilities. It helps in determining optimally place ads across multiple Google Ads channels. Sam Altman’s Humane To Ship ChatGPT-Powered Ai Pin From March 2024.

The reports said that the AI tools enhance ad revenue profitability, are cost-effective, and need little or no employee attention. In 2024, more details about Google's restructuring plans will be revealed. Google may embrace the inevitable AI transformation phase and make necessary changes in the roles or leave the employees completely adopting AI.

