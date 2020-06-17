Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Google Meet Now Available on Android & iOS Smartphones

Technology IANS| Jun 17, 2020 10:46 AM IST
Google Meet Now Available on Android & iOS Smartphones
Google Meet (Photo Credits: Play Store)

San Francisco, June 17: Google has announced to bring its video chat service Meet to Gmail on Android and iOS smartphones so that people can easily join video meetings from their inbox on the go. In the coming weeks, Google users will soon notice a new Meet tab on the phone's Gmail app where they can see upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar, and easily join them with a single tap. Google Meet Introduces AI Noise Cancellation Feature to Reduce Background Noise During Video Meetings.

In the Meet tab, tap on "New meeting" to start a meeting instantly, get a meeting link to share, or to schedule a meeting in Calendar. "If you tap on ‘Join with a code,' you can join meetings shared with you by entering a meeting code," Google said in a statement late Tuesday. "If you don't want Meet to appear as a tab in the Gmail app, access the Settings from the hamburger menu in the top left corner of your inbox, tap on your account, scroll down and uncheck Meet," the company informed.

With video calling now being an integral part of our lives, Google made Meet free and available for everyone last month and also brought it into Gmail on the web. The tech giant has seen daily usage of Meet grow by 30 times, with Meet hosting over 3 billion minutes of video meetings daily. The video conferencing app has begun receiving AI noise cancellation feature update to help attendees reduce the background noise significantly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

