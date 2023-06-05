New Delhi, June 5 : Google is expected to introduce its new Pixel 8 series towards the end of 2023, which would include two devices, namely the Pixel 8 and the higher Pixel 8 Pro model.

While the rumour mills are spinning fast around the upcoming Google Pixel phone despite no official confirmation yet, new leaks have emerged about the new Tensor chipset. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Smartphone Launched; Checkout Complete Design, Specs and Price Details.

Pixel 8 Series Tensor G3 Chipset & Performance Upgrade Leaks:

Google’s next-gen Tensor chipset for the tech giant’s upcoming phones including the Pixel 8, is going to be called the Tensor G3. As per the new leaks, the successor to the Tensor G2, is expected to come with a number of upgrades.

The new upcoming Tensor G3 processor will reportedly feature a total of nine CPU cores including four small Cortex-A510s, four Cortex-A715s, and a single Cortex-X3. The frequencies on the Tensor G3 are reportedly much increased to boost its performance. Android 14 OS May Come With Advanced Memory Protection Feature.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to be the first Android phones to feature Arm’s Memory Tagging Extensions (MTE) as well, in order to thwart memory-based attacks. The Pixel 8 series is also expected to get the major upgrade of ray-tracing capabilities with Arm’s new Immortalis-G715 flagship GPU.

The upcoming Pixel phones are also said to be coming AV1 encoding support of up to 4K30 to offer better compression, resulting in higher quality videos.

Google’s new Tensor G3 chipset is also said to feature a new version of Samsung’s UFS control with UFS 4.0 storage support, which confirms that the Tensor G3 will be continuing with the Exynos Modem 3500 in an upgraded version.

