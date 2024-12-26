New Delhi, December 26: Google is reportedly planning to introduce a new “AI Mode” for its Search platform to enhance the user experience with advanced features. The new mode is expected to bring a conversational interface to Google Search, which may allow users to engage with AI-driven responses for search queries. There are speculations that the feature might be available soon.

As per a report of The Information, Google plans to add an “AI Mode” option to its Search engine. Users may soon be able to ask detailed questions or perform advanced queries. The new feature is said to be different from the AI Overviews feature, which provides a short summary generated by AI about the topic you are searching for. Google Strongly Disagrees With US Department of Justice’s Search Distribution Lawsuit, Files Remedies Proposal.

The new AI Mode is expected to do more than providing summarise. It will likely show related web pages that might be of interest. Additionally, users can expect to have the option to ask further questions for an interactive and engaging experience when exploring information. The AI Mode interface is anticipated to look the same as the web version of the Gemini chatbot. It seems that the company is trying to reach a wider audience by introducing the feature.

Reports indicate that Google Search will soon feature a dedicated AI search option positioned at the top of the search results. Users can expect a detailed search in a conversational style, assisted by the Gemini AI. The AI-generated report is expected to deliver the information along with links and sources for additional research. Google Releases Android 16 2nd Developer Preview Update; Check Details.

The exact timing for the rollout and the specific details on how the AI mode will function have not yet been announced by Google. The new AI mode for Google Search is said to be in the Beta stage and is being tested internally within the company.

