New Delhi, April 20: The tech world is going gaga over the generative AI tools, and Google does not want to lag behind in the AI race. Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. is preparing to integrate AI chatbot into its advertising business in the coming months, as per the reports.

With the help of the artificial intelligence’s unique and fast generative capabilities, Google is aiming to create gripping advertisements to charm the audience. Read on to know more details. Google Meet Update: Tech Giant Rolls Out the Ability To Switch Off Video Feeds From Other Participants in Meet.

Google Planning AI-Powered Advertisement Campaigns:

Essentially, generative artificial intelligent tools learn from past data and based on that create new content. Google wishes to harness this AI power to create unique and intriguing advertisements for its ads business. Apple’s New iPhone 15 Pro Max To Get Exclusive Camera Upgrade With Periscope Lens and Optical Zoom Boost; Here’s All Key Details.

Post Microsoft backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT coming into the picture in November 2022, Google had unveiled its own AI chatbot Bard for the public hoping to receive same amount of popularity and revenue. However, things didn’t go well for Google’s Bard, and the company is currently working intensely to introduce a successful version of its own generative AI.

As per the recent reports, Google employees have criticized the Bard AI chatbot by calling it ‘a pathological liar’ and also reported it to be offering dangerous advice to the users, which can really cause safety concerns. It simply seems that the Bard AI bot was not ready for public access and Google might have taken a hasty decision in the urgency to rival the immensely popular ChatGPT, which is also not without faults.

As per the reports, Goggle’s planned AI generated advertisements campaigns will be based on the various creative text, image and video content ideas, and based on these data the AI tool will be offer original and creative advertisements to best suit the target audience.

This time around it is thought that Google will introduce its new set of AI tools and integrate them in its services, after much testing and keeping the safety measures in place. Hopefully, Google’s new AI chatbot will be used to help the users around the world and not be a cause of concern.

Nevertheless, experts all over the world are extremely concerned about the massive negative effects of the artificial intelligence, while the tech giants are busy creating innumerable generative AI tools owing to incredible monetary prospects.

