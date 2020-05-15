GOQii Vital 3.0 Smartband Launched in India at Rs 3,999

GOQii Vital 3.0 Smartband (Photo Credits: GOQii)

New Delhi, May 15: Smart wearables and preventive healthcare brand GOQii on Friday launched 'Vital 3.0' a smartband with sensors to detect body temperature, which may be an early symptom of coronavirus. The band is priced at Rs 3,999 and available on online platforms like Amazon as well as Flipkart. Fit India to Organise Live Fitness Sessions for Citizens Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

"Governments, hospitals, schools, BPOs, insurance, banking, ride-sharing, food delivery, e-commerce and logistics companies around the world are in talks with us to use the GOQii Vital 3.0," Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii, said in a statement. "Combined usage of the detection algorithm and the GOQii Vital 3.0 Smart Band can help significantly in isolating potential COVID-19 patients and preventing further spread. We are confident that the clinical study will show positive results in predicting COVID-19 infection," Gondal aaded. Realme’s New TV & Smartwatch to Be Launched in India on May 25.

GOQii has partnered with German health tech startup Thryve to conduct a clinical study in India to detect COVID-19 infections earlier than testing. GOQii Vital 3.0 wearable has an inbuilt temperature display and thermal sensor that has two ways of temperature monitoring. The continuous monitoring feature and the on-demand feature is for users who would like to check it at their convenience.

Apart from temperature, the smartband will track heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, all day activity and steps. According to the company, all data collected by GOQii is subjected to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and relevant data privacy guidelines.