Grofers Records A Backlog of 5 Lakh Orders; Suffers Lack of Manpower To Fulfill The Orders Accepted Before 21-Day India Lockdown

Grofers (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 1: A week into the nationwide lockdown and online delivery platforms like Bigbasket and Grofers are still suffering from operational issues along with lack of manpower to even fulfill the orders they accepted before the lockdown came into force from March 24th midnight. After the assurances from the centre as well as local authorities, online delivery platforms last week assured users of streamlined services in the next 4-5 days but the lockdown has thrown their plans completely out of gear. Grofers currently has a backlog of 5 lakh orders. Flipkart, Amazon, BigBasket, Grofers & FreshToHome Hit A Major Blockade As Local Authorities Shut Warehouses & Harassed Their Delivery Boys.

"We are running at much lower than our 100 per cent capacity as permits are required for all warehouses and passes are required for each delivery person," it said in a statement. So far, Grofers has got passes for around 50 percent of its staff. "Local authorities are helping us with the rest of the passes. This should take few more days," the company added. "For us to come back to 100 per cent operational will take a few days more," said Grofers.

Due to the lockdown, delivery partners have gone home and online delivery platforms are requesting them to come back.