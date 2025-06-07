New Delhi, June 7: Rockstar Games has introduced a weekly update for Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online) with new features for players. Additionally, Rockstar Games has confirmed the global launch date for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), which is scheduled to be released worldwide on May 26, 2026.

GTA Online update will include several discounts on in-game items, increased cash rewards for selected missions, and the chance to take part in high-stakes heists. These additions are likely to keep the gameplay engaging and offer its players more ways to earn rewards. In a blog post, Rockstar Games said, "Few places are more comforting in perilous times than The Diamond Casino & Resort, the crown jewel of the Los Santos entertainment scene. On the other hand, there’s a jackpot waiting for you in the vault if you’re the one plotting and betting on its downfall." Apple Arcade Expands With 9 New Games, Including UNO Arcade Edition and Upcoming Angry Birds Bounce Launch; Check Details.

The Diamond Casino and Resort’s Vault

The Diamond will offer enhanced benefits, including additional oxygen through the HVAC system, along with exclusive amenities for Master Penthouse owners and those who assist in protecting the Casino and its employees from criminal threats.

To get diamonds, it is required to setup a base of operations beneath your Arcade, players can start preparing for “The Diamond Casino Heist”. It is a high-stakes mission to infiltrate and escape with valuables from the casino vault, which is guaranteed to contain Diamonds through June 16. To boost your chances of success, gather a dependable crew of players. You can find team members by using the looking-for-group (LFG) channels available on Rockstar Games’ Discord server. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 7, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

The GTA Online Update, players can earn double GTA$ and RP by completing the Casino story missions to stop the Duggan takeover. These missions are accessible to Master Penthouse owners either through Agatha Baker’s office or directly from the Jobs menu. Additionally, there's a special reward available. Complete any two Casino Work Missions before June 16 to receive a GTA$1,00,000 bonus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2025 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).