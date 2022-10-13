Honor, the Chinese phone maker, will launch the X40 GT smartphone today later. The company is also rumoured to introduce the Play 40 Plus smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the Play 40 Plus device have been leaked online. A new leak via MyDrivers has shared the specifications of the Play 40 Plus device. Honor X40 GT Launch Set for October 13, 2022; Expected Features & Specifications.

According to the leak, Honor Play 40 Plus will come with an HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. For optics, the device will come with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary shooter. Upfront, there might be a 5MP selfie snapper. Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Debuts in Malaysia.

Honor Play 40 Plus will succeed the Play 30 Plus smartphone, which features an HD+ display, a Dimensity 700 SoC and is priced at CNY 1,099. As far as Honor X40 GT is concerned, it will sport a 6.81-inch screen, a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple rear cameras and more.

