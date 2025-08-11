New Delhi, August 11: Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its iPhone 17 series in September 2025. The iPhone 17 series lineup is said to include four models, which may be iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Air model is rumoured to be the slimmest iPhone ever made, possibly with a thickness of 5.5mm. The rumoured iPhone 17 series price in India is surfacing online, and it could start at around INR 89,900.

The upcoming series is said to bring design changes with hardware upgrades. While Apple has not officially confirmed the launch date, reports suggest the iPhone 17 series could debut on September 9. The pre-orders of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to open from September 12, and the sales will likely begin on September 19. Redmi 15 5G To Launch in India on August 19, 2025 With 144Hz Adaptive Sync Display; Check Its Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is expected to be around INR 1,64,990. The iPhone 17 Pro could be launched close to INR 1,39,900. The iPhone 17 Air might be priced at about INR 99,900, and the iPhone 17 model is likely to start at approximately INR 89,900.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Battery and Camera(Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Air model might come with a 2,900mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The Pro Max model will likely support 50W wireless charging. TECNO Spark Go 5G Launch in India Confirmed on August 14, 2025; Check Confirmed Details Here.

Multiple reports hint that iPhone 17 may feature a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, paired with a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air is said to include a single 48MP rear camera alongside the 24MP front lens. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature a triple 48MP camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2025 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).