Mumbai, December 31: As we approach the new year 2025, people around the world are looking for unique and heartfelt ways to send their New Year greetings. With the rise of AI, creating personalised New Year wishes, quotes and greeting cards has never been easier. Whether for personal or professional use, AI platforms like Meta AI, Gemini, and ChatGPT offer a wide range of tools to help craft messages that stand out. These technologies allow users to generate customised greetings, from short wishes to elaborate quotes, based on specific preferences and styles.

AI-generated New Year messages have become increasingly popular, with millions of people turning to these platforms to create personalised greetings. From heartfelt messages to festive quotes, AI can generate unique text for each user, ensuring a thoughtful and meaningful touch. Scroll down to know how you can use Meta AI, Gemini, and ChatGPT to create the best New Year wishes, quotes, and greeting cards. New Year 2025: HNY Wishes, Greetings, Messages Being Created Using Meta AI, ChatGPT and Gemini As Millions Take Help of Artificial Intelligence on New Year’s Eve.

Generate New Year 2025 Wishes, Quotes and Greeting Cards Using Meta AI

Open Meta’s AI tools like WhatsApp AI or Meta's Messenger for generating text-based messages.

Specify the tone (formal, casual, or humorous), style, and recipient details (friend, colleague, family).

Ask for New Year wishes or quotes, including any themes or messages you’d like to include (e.g., "Happy New Year 2025, may this year bring success!").

Adjust or rephrase the response, if needed, based on the generated output.

Use tools like Canva (integrated with Meta AI) to design the card with the generated message. Add personalised elements (photos, colours).

Customise the card with additional designs, save, and share the greeting through Meta’s platforms. New Year 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Happy New Year Greetings, Heartfelt Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Wishes and GIFs To Mark January 1.

Here's How to Create New Year 2025 Greeting Using Gemini

Use platforms like Midjourney or DALL-E 2 within Gemini for image generation.

Specify the design, theme, and mood (e.g., "fireworks over a snowy landscape").

Input your prompt and let the AI generate the image.

Adjust the prompt or parameters if needed to get the desired result.

Use design tools like Canva or Adobe Express to add personalised New Year messages or quotes.

Customise the card with the recipient's name or special details.

Save and share the greeting card or message with your loved ones

Create New Year 2025 Wishes and Greetings Using ChatGPT

Open the ChatGPT platform on your device. Specify the type of message you want (e.g., wish, quote, or greeting card). Mention if you want a formal, informal, motivational, or humorous tone. Include any specific details, such as the recipient’s name or occasion preferences. Let ChatGPT generate the message or quote based on your instructions. If needed, ask ChatGPT to tweak or add personal touches to the content. Use a design tool like Canva to integrate the text into a visually appealing card template. Download and share your personalised Happy New Year 2025 card or message.



According to a PTI report, millions of people worldwide have turned to AI tools like Meta, Gemini, and ChatGPT in the past few days to generate personalised New Year messages and greetings. As AI continues to evolve, these platforms provide users with an efficient and creative way to share their best wishes for the upcoming year. With unique, tailored messages and visually stunning greeting cards, AI has truly transformed how we celebrate and connect with loved ones during the festive season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).