If you are working on an important project or gathering sensitive information on Microsoft Word document or any other office app, you might want to protect your document with a password. For example, you might want to store your important document in a public folder & you don't want any other person to have access to that document, then you should set a password & protect it.

Follow these steps to protect a Word Document with Password on Windows:

1. Open Microsoft Word on your Windows & Open the required document.

2. Go to 'File' & click on 'Prepare' & 'Encrypt Document'.

3. Now enter your desired password & click on 'Ok'.

4. Word will again ask the Password for confirmation. Re-enter your password & hit 'Ok'.

Now, you have successfully set a password for your Word document. When you close & open the file, it won't open without accepting the right password (the password you would have set).

If you are a Mac user, then follow these steps:

1. Open your Word document on Mac & click on 'Review' in the ribbon up top.

2. Tap on 'Protect' & 'Protect Document'.

3. Now enter your desired password & click on 'Ok'.

4. You will be asked to re-enter the password. After confirming, hit 'Ok' & the document will be password protected.

Nobody will be able to steal your important information in the Word Document. You can repeat these steps on Mac & Windows to password protect a PowerPoint presentation or an Excel Workbook.

