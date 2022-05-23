Infinix India has officially launched the Hot 12 Play smartphone today in India. It will be available for sale on May 30, 2022 via Flipkart in three colours - racing black, horizon blue and daylight green. Infinix Hot 12 Play is priced at Rs 8,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. Infinix Note 12 Turbo & Infinix Note 12 Launched; India Prices Start at Rs 11,999.

Infinix Hot 12 Play comes with a 6.82-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core UniSoc T610 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Hum serious hain. Infinix HOT 12 Play ke best in segment features koi Mazaak thodi hai? 😲6.82 HD+ Punch Hole Display 😲90Hz Refresh Rate 😲6000mAh Battery 😲Unisoc T610 Infinix HOT 12 PLAY at ₹ 8499. Sale starts 30th May Know more: https://t.co/WSWvMTEVz8 pic.twitter.com/a9o5hEfLVk — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) May 23, 2022

For photography, the smartphone features a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP primary lens and an AI shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The handset is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, WCDMA, GSM, Wi-Fi 02.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5 and GPS/ A-GPS. Infinix Hot 12 Play runs on Android 12 based on XOS 1.6 UI. Moreover, the smartphone also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2022 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).