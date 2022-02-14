Infinix Zero 5G is scheduled to debut today in India. The smartphone was recently announced in Nigeria. Ahead of its India launch, the price of the handset has been leaked online by tipster Yogesh Brar. According to a report, Infinix Zero 5G will be priced at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model. It could be made available for sale at Rs 18,990 with exciting offers. Infinix Zero 5G India Launch Likely To Take Place on February 8, 2022: Report.

The device has also been listed on Flipkart, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. The global variant comes in three shades - horizon blue, skylight orange and cosmic black. So we expect the Indian model to come in the same colours.

#ContestAlert !🔔🔔🔔 Tag 3 friends & Comment with #WaitForZero and tell them why they should #WaitForZero. 👉Most funny/quirky comments wins a brand new ZERO 5G phone. #ExpectTheUnexpected ( 2 winners in all on IG & TW) T&C apply*#Contest #contestalertindia pic.twitter.com/Jh7g5zjFYY — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) February 13, 2022

In terms of specifications, Infinix Zero 5G might feature a 6.78-inch IPS screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could be powered by Dimensity 900 SoC and is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For photography, the handset is said to sport a 48MP primary lens, a 13MP telephoto snapper and a 2MP bokeh lens, along with a quad-LED flash.

