Have you been experiencing trouble accessing your Instagram DMs or Facebook Messenger? You are not alone. Both the apps seem to be experiencing some glitches as users are unable to use the instant messaging feature. Facebook Messenger and Instagram DM particularly have been detected down. And as an instant way to confirm if there is a bug, users have rushed to micro-blogging platform Twitter to check with others. There are a lot of tweets about both Facebook Messenger and Instagram DM not functioning properly. Similar outage was experienced last in September. Facebook has acknowledged the issue and is working on resolving it.

A lot of users in Europe and some other parts of the world have been complaining about facing outage on using the messaging feature of these two apps. As per Down Detector, which keeps a constant tab on such social media outages, there have been complains about Facebook outage since afternoon 3 PM and only rising post that. In the similar timeframe there have been reports of Instagram issues. Reportedly, users are getting the notification of getting a message, but unable to open them. Some are unable to get a message even. People often rush to Twitter to report such issues and similar complains are seen even today.

Check Tweets About Facebook Messenger and Instagram DM Errors:

Instagram Fix The DMs

ok but are your instagram dms broken?? i literally cant send any messages wtf — danica (@barelysleepin) December 10, 2020

Something Wrong With DMs

@instagram Hey! I think something is wrong with the dm’s for ig... if someone sends me a msg I can’t see it. Idk what vanish mode is but it’s not a feature I use... how can this be fixed? 👀👀👀 — Crys Michele (@allthingscrys) December 10, 2020

Instagram DM Down

How the hell are Instagram DMs down? — Blake. (@BlakeLawren) December 10, 2020

Facebook Too Down

Who else’s Facebook messenger and Instagram is down — Hannah🎄 (@hessaxclace123) December 10, 2020

Urgh Facebook messenger is down 😫😫😫😫😫 — Karen Burdett (@kazwarzhp93) December 10, 2020

Messengers users say they can't receive any messages, and some can't even log in. Facebook has said that it is working on getting it working back to normal. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," a company spokesperson said. In case, we have an update on the same, we will update our readers here. But now you know, it is not you alone who are facing the glitch.

