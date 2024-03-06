Mumbai, March 5: Apple iOS 17.4 update has been rolled out globally with new features and security improvements. The new iOS 17.4 update has brought several recent changes following the European Union's Digital Markets Act. The major change introduced in the latest iOS update is third-party app store support.

The iOS 17.4 changes due to the new Digital Markets Act are limited to the European Union. However, Apple's compliance with the new EU law has impacted the company's App Store and its operations within the European region. iOS 17.4 update has boosted security and enhanced the iPhone user experience. Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Hit Back at Elon Musk’s Lawsuit, Says ‘Musk Wanted Us To Merge With Tesla or He Wanted Full Control’.

iOS 17.4 Update Global Version; Check New Improvements

According to the report by India Today, Apple has introduced many new changes for global iPhone users through its latest iOS update. The global iOS 17.4 update includes new additions to the emoji keyboard, including the broken chain, lime, mushroom, phoenix and shaking heads emojis. Moreover, the update introduced flexibility for the 18 people and body emojis facing either direction.

The new iOS 17.4 update has also introduced improvements in the 'Call identifications', which reportedly shows Apple-verified business names and logos along with names of the departments. iMessage for business now ensures that the users receive trusted information related to the status, fraud alerts, flight notifications and more.

The iOS 17.4 update has also introduced minor enhancements and bug fixes to the Apple Music Playlists and Library, Siri new feature update, Stolen Device Protection security, and more. The Battery Health feature has a new battery cycle count, manufacture date and first use for some iPhone models.

Also, the Apple Cash virtual card reportedly supports Apple Pay, using Wallet and Safari AutoFill. The update also comes with gaming app changes applicable to worldwide users, allowing services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce to be offered as standalone services for iPhone and iPad users. YouTube Down: Streaming Platform Thanks Users for Sending Notes About Loading Issues, Says ‘We’re on It!'.

For the EU, iOS 17.4 has brought the following changes,

Alternative App Store With New Terms

Default Browser Choice

Alternative Payment Options and Flexibility

Third-Party Browser Updates

Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) Restrictions

NFC Access to third-party payment apps and banks

Apple's new update has introduced many improvements for global and EU users. Macrumors reported that the users would pay 17% commission, 10% set for small business programs, or user subscriptions older than a year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2024 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).