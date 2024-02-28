Mumbai, February 28: iOS 18 will soon be announced by Apple for its iPhone models worldwide. The upcoming Apple iOS 18 is expected to have new features and system upgrades for iPhones. The latest update is rumoured to introduce AI features to compatible iPhone models and provide a new interface for users. The reports say the next iOS update will be announced in the upcoming WWDC 2024 event.

The report by Macrumors suggested a list of Apple iPhones that will be compatible with the upcoming iOS 18 release date still needs to be disclosed by the company; however, it is rumorued to be first announced at the Worldwide Developer Conference in June 2024. Gemini AI Trouble: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Finally Talks on AI Chatbot’s Criticism, Assures Team Working To Fix Issues, Says Report.

The report said that the iOS 18 update will support the smartphones with A12 Bionic Chip, which includes the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. The report assured that the information received from the source was accurate as the account on X Arron (@aaronp613) had previously provided accurate details. However, there is another X account that confirmed the list of compatible iPhones for upcoming iOS 18.

Apple iOS 18 Supported Devices (Credit: Apple Hub)

iOS 18 will reportedly be compatible with these iPhone models pic.twitter.com/68rXLsAaio — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) February 27, 2024

List of iPhone Models Compatible With Upcoming iOS 18 Update:

Macrumors shared a complete list of iPhones compatible with the future iOS 18 update. Here is the list of the iOS 18 compatible smartphones according to their processors. Apple Cancels Its Autonomous EV Project and Likely To Lay Off Hundreds of Employees From Its Car Project Division: Report.

Apple A17 Pro: The smartphones powered by Apple's latest A17 Pro SoC include iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple A16 Bionic: The smartphones with Apple's previous generation A16 Bionic processor include newly launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. The same chip is included in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, which will be compatible with the update.

Apple A15 Bionic: The smartphones with this processor include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone SE (3rd-generation), iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple A14 Bionic: The iOS 18 update will be available for the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max with this processor.

Apple A13 Bionic: The iPhones with Apple's A13 Bionic chips will support the upcoming iOS18 update. They include iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone SE (2nd-generation).

Apple A12 Bionic: A12 Bionic-chip powered iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max will support the upcoming iOS 18 update.

According to the report by Macrumors, Apple will likely announce its upcoming iOS 18 in June 2024 during the WWDC; however, it will release it for all users in September, which is the expected month for launching the iPhone 16 series. The report highlighted that the upcoming iOS update would pack generative AI capabilities, especially with digital assistant Siri, RCS support, and a Messages app, and may have significant design changes.

