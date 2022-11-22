New Delhi, November 22 : iPhones are rather iconic with their great capabilities, awesome cameras and tons of features to offer best smartphone experience. If you are looking to buy an Apple iPhone at great discounts, then you should read on to know all the details here, to avail the best offers and discounts. The latest Apple iPhone 14 comes with a starting price of Rs 79,900 in India, but the 128GB storage model is currently listed at Rs 78,400 on Amazon.

Amazon claims offering a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on the device’s purchase with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards that’ll further bring down the price to Rs 73,400. Additional discounts include of up to Rs 16,300 on old phone exchange that can bring down the price to as low as Rs 57,100. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro: From Expected Specifications To Price, Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Apple’s New Phones.

The Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ceramic shield, Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. It boasts of a 12MP primary rear cam along with a 12MP ultra wide sensor and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Apple iPhone 13:

The 128 GB version of iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,990 that can be availed for a discount of up to Rs 18,500 discount on various e-commerce platforms on Black Friday sale. The old phone exchange offer can potentially bring the phone’s price down to Rs 48,490. iPhone 14 Pro Models Demand Exceeds Production, Says Report.

iPhone 13 features include Sensor-Shift Stabilisation for steady photos, A15 Bionic chipset from Apple, iOS 15, up to iOS 16.1, 6.1 inch display 1100 x 2352 pixels, 12 MP camera, 2160p and Li-Ion Battery 3240mAh.

Apple iPhone 12:

The even previous model, but almost equally capable iPhone 12 is also available on discount on online shopping platform Flipkart. There’s a flat 18% discount on the iPhone 12’s price tag and multiple more offers can potentially slash the price further to Rs 31,499 for the base model. Additional back offers are also available.

The Apple iPhone 12 packs in all the great features and capabilities as its successors, but obviously lacks the latest upgrades. Hence, the handset also comes with way more discounts.

Apple iPhone 11:

If you simply want an iPhone for the first time, buy don’t wish to spend too much, then the much older iPhone 11 is for you. The iPhone 11 on Flipkart comes with an 8% discount to slash its price down to Rs 39,999 for the base 64GB model. Old phone exchange offers can reduce the price to a very affordable Rs 22,499. Amazon is also offering the iPhone 11 64GB model at Rs 48,999 after up to Rs 25,000 exchange offer, the price can come down to Rs 23,999.

The Apple iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch screen with a Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, dual rear 12 MP setups, along with a 12 MP front camera. It runs on the Apple A13 Bionic chipset, iOS 13 and a 3110 mAh battery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).