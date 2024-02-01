Mumbai, February 1: The iPhone 15 series was released in September 2023, and since then, its demand has become sensational in the market. With the introduction of the new features in the Apple smartphones and titanium frame design on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, customers had a wide range of choices for premium Apple smartphones. However, as per the latest report, the demand for the iPhone may fall by 15% in 2024.

According to the report by ABP Live, the TFI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models will decline from 10% to 15% compared to 2023. The report mentioned that the Apple analyst also said that the supply chain survey painted a cautious outlook for the shipments of Apple iPhones in 2024. As the tech giant reduced the orders of the semiconductor components from its suppliers by around 15%, the Apple iPhones are also predicted to suffer a 10-15% downfall. India's Smartphone Shipments Remains Flat in 2023 at 152 Million Units; Apple Surpasses 10 Million Unit Mark in Shipments To Capture Top Position, Says Report.

After introducing the Galaxy S24 series, the demand for these AI-powered Samsung devices has reportedly become robust. On the other, Apple revised the iPhone shipment forecast for the first half of 2024. Besides these reasons, the report also mentioned that the demand for high-end smartphones incorporating GenAI and foldable design evolved compared to the high-end smartphone design trends. Apple Releases ‘vision OS 1.0.2 Update’ for Vision Pro That Includes Fix for Vulnerability in WebKit Browser Engine.

The ABP Live report further mentioned that the contributing factor to the rising demand is due to Huawei's resurgence and the inclination of Chinese customers to choose the foldable smartphones as their "preferred option". The analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reportedly predicted that Apple would not launch its new iPhones with a more comprehensive Generative Artificial Intelligence ecosystem, significant design changes or new applications until 2025. The report mentioned that due to these reasons, the iPhone shipments' momentum will suffer and also hurt the growth of the ecosystems associated with the devices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2024 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).