New Delhi, August 9: Tech giant Apple is known to be working on its next-generation Silicon chips – Apple M3. As per the latest reports, the company has gone ahead and started testing the new M3 series chips for its next-gen lineup of devices.

Reportedly, the tech behemoth is testing its Apple M3 series chips on full-swing to prepare it for formal market introduction, which is expected in October this year. Given the expected launch timeline is very soon from now, Apple is likely to be releasing some official details soon enough. Read on to know more.

Apple M3 Series Chips' Launch Imminent?

The Apple M3 chip is not only said to be getting tested by its maker, but multiple variants of the chip are also reportedly being tested. As per the latest reports, the top-end chip variant in the M3 series – the Apple M3 Max could feature four more high-performance CPU cores and likely two more graphics cores as compared to the current M2 Max chip, which made its debut earlier this year.

When it comes to the devices that are supposed to house these next-gen more powerful high-end chips, Apple its texting its upcoming iMacs, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, 15-inch MacBook Air, and the new upcoming Mac Mini. These upcoming devices are reportedly all testing the M3 chip, and are likely to hit the market by around September next year. For the 14-inch and 16-inch variants of the MacBook Pro, the wait is likely to be longer.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is being more aggressive about launching the new iterations of its Mac devices. The highly anticipated 15-inch MacBook Air was introduced back in June. However, the sales numbers are yet to meet the company’s expectations. The next-gen M3 chip along with the new Mac devices, are likely to start from October 2023 onwards, while the launch date is not yet known.

