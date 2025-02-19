Mumbai, February 19: iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch today, February 19, 2025, globally at 10 AM PT (Pacific Time), which can be watched in India at 11:30 PM. However, some reports have said that Apple launching the iPhone SE 4 after nearly three years could be highly unlikely. The last iPhone SE 3 model was introduced in March 2022, and after that, the tech giant did not launch any Special Edition model in the global market or in India.

According to a report by NDTV Profit, the iPhone SE 4 launch may not launch on February 19 (today). Instead, Apple may shift to a new model introduction, which would be called "iPhone 16e". Rumours and online leaks suggest that the design of the smartphone may remain the same, i.e., it may include a single camera on the rear, the same processor as expected in the iPhone SE 4, and almost all the other specifications. Here are leaked details of the upcoming Apple smartphone. iPhone SE 4 Launch Today? Know Expected Price, Specifications, Features and Other Details of Upcoming Apple Smartphone.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Post on New Product Launch on February 19, 2025

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

iPhone 16e Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted on X, "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family... Wednesday, February 19" Here, Tim Cook could hint at including a new smartphone, iPhone 16e (iPhone 16 e) in the last year's iPhone 16 series. Here are all the expected specifications of the rumoured new Apple smartphone launching today. Nothing Phone 3a Camera Design Revealed Ahead of Launch on March 4, 2025; Know What to Expect.

Apple Intelligence Features

A18 Chipset

48MP Single Camera Shooting 4K HDR at 60 Fps

12MP Selfie Camera

8GB RAM

128GB Internal Storage

6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED 60Hz Display, 800 to 1,200 Nits Brightness

Face ID Support

IP68 Rating

USB Type C Charging

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

Apple's First 5G Modem

Aluminium Frame

Qi2 and MagSafe Wireless Charging

iPhone 16e Price (Expected)

Apple's rumoured iPhone 16e, replacement of iPhone SE 4, could launch around 50,000 price range. In the US, the 16e could launch at USD 500 (around INR 43,000) and will likely be sold at AED 2,000 (around INR 47,000).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).