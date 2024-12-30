Cupertino, December 30: The iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Slim versions, is expected to launch in September 2025 with major changes in design and features. The Apple iPhone 16 series was launched this year but was criticised by some for following the same design with minor upgrades.

Apple is set to launch five major products next year, including iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, HomePad Smart Display, iPad Air M3, and Watch SE 3, along with the iPhone 17 lineup. Reports have suggested that Apple may not launch the iPhone 17 Plus model but instead switch to a thinner version called "iPhone 17 Slim" or "iPhone 17 Thin." Amid these developments, a report has suggested that the upcoming iPhones will feature a higher refresh rate. Top 5 Apple Products Coming in 2025: iPhone SE 4, HomePad Smart Display, iPad 11 and More; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Display Upgrade, ProMotion

The iPhone 16 series continued offering a 60Hz refresh rate, and some tech experts addressed this as one of the biggest problems. On the other hand, the Android world moved on to offering up to 165Hz (ASUS Rog Phone 8 and Redmagic 7) and even a 240Hz display (Sharp Aquos Zero2). This would enable users to experience smoother display scrolling and media viewing on the upcoming iPhone 17 series devices.

According to reports, the company may offer a higher refresh rate compared to the existing 60Hz in its upcoming ProMotion displays. However, they did not specify that the iPhones would get a 120Hz refresh rate as standard. The reports suggested that the tech giant could adopt a 90Hz refresh rate for its mobile phones. ProMotion displays could reportedly support a 120Hz to 1Hz refresh rate, doubling the frame rates for games and allowing quick responses. The 1Hz refresh rate is ideal for features like "always-on display," which consumes no power. OnePlus 13 Confirmed To Launch in India on January 7, 2024 Featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite in 'OnePlus 13 Series Winter Launch Event'; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Reports suggested that LTPO, or low-temperature polycrystalline oxide displays, would be introduced in the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. These displays would offer a higher refresh rate and smooth display experience. Apple is rumoured to upgrade the camera on all smartphones and offer better performance compared to the iPhone 16 lineup.

