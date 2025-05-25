Mumbai, May 25: iQOO Neo 10 will launch on May 26, 2025 (tomorrow) with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. iQOO Neo 10 will offer premium specifications and features in the higher mid-range segment. It will come with a similar design to iQOO 13 5G, with a rectangular camera module on the rear. However, it is vastly improved from predecessor iQOO Neo 9's design. This time, iQOO has included a bigger battery, camera improvements and various other upgrades.

iQOO Neo 10 will offer 144 fps gaming and to control the heat, the Chinese smartphone company said it added a 7,000mm2 vapour cooling chamber for a longtime stable gaming experience. The device will come with a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging. The Neo 10 is confirmed to have a 0.809cm slim design and will be offered in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome options. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Confirmed for July 2025, Likely Coming With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 Specifications and Features

iQOO confirmed its upcoming Neo 10 will have a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mobile processor mated with a Q1 Supercomputing chip to offer powerful performance. The iQOO neo 10 will come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The company claimed it would score 2.42 million on AnTuTu benchmarks. iQOO Neo 10 will sport an AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 5,500 nits of peak brightness and 1.5K resolution.

The device will come with a 50MP Sony OIS primary camera (rumoured to have an IMX882 sensor) on the rear, likely paired with an 8MP secondary ultrawide lens. On the front, the device will offer a 32MP camera for taking selfies and video calling. Further, the company confirmed that it would include features like NFC, IR Blaster, and Wi-Fi 7 and have 16 5G bands for better network connectivity. POVA Curve 5G Launch Confirmed on May 29, 2025, Smartphone Design, Colours Revealed; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 Price in Indian Market

iQOO may launch its Neo 10 in India for around INR 35,000. The official pricing will be confirmed tomorrow during the launch event. iQOO Neo 10 will be powered by Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, and the company promised to provide three years of software updates and four years of security updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2025 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).