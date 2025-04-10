Mumbai, April 10: The iQOO Z10 will be launched in India tomorrow, on April 11, 2025, with a massive 7,300mAh battery. The upcoming mid-range smartphone will have better specifications and features than the iQOO Z9, which was launched last year. However, the iQOO Z10 price will likely be higher compared to the previous model introduced at INR 19,999. The smartphone will have a sleek design and a round-shaped camera module on the rear with a ring-shaped LED flashlight.

Despite having a 7,300mAh battery, the iqoo Z10 will have a 0.789mm slim design. Further, the Chinese smartphone company confirmed that the device could support 90W fast charging. The iQ00 Z10 will be a lightweight smartphone due to its 199 grams. The Z10 will be available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colours. Vivo V50e 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Vivo.

iQOO Z10 Specifications and Features

iQOO Z10 will come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mobile processor that achieves around 8,20,000 scores on AnTuTu benchmarks. iQOO also confirmed that it will have up to 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM that can be expanded virtually using 12GB of storage. Moreover, the device will offer various AI features such as AI Erase, AI Super Document, AI Circle to Search, and AI Note Assist.

iQOO Z10 will likely have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display supporting 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It will have a 50MP primary camera on the rear with a Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS support. The phone could have a 32MP selfie camera and a 2MP additional camera on the rear. The company confirmed that the Z10 will be introduced with Funtouch OS 15 powered by the Android 15 operating system with a promise of two years of Android updates and three years of security updates. The smartphone received Military Grade Certification (MIL-STD 810H) for protection against harsh environments. OnePlus 13T Likely To Launch Soon, May Replace Alert Slider With Customisable Shortcut Button; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

iQOO Z10 Price in India

The iQOO Z10 price in India for the base model is expected to start at INR 21,999, which is higher than the iQOO Z9. However, with offers applied, the mobile can be available at INR 20,000.

