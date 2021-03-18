Reliance Jio's JioPages web browser has been launched for Android TV. JioPages is already available for Android mobile users via Google Play Store and now the web browser has been introduced for the Android TV. Jio's new browser was also previously available for only those customers who own a Jio set-top box. The company claims that the JioPages web browser has been designed exclusively for TV screens. Reliance JioBook Laptop With Android 10 Based JioOS To Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

JioPages (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

JioPages provides users with curated videos content section including over 10,000 videos across 20 categories. The Reliance Jio owned web browser comes with a dedicated search bar and voice support so that users can search their web content quickly. It also gets an Incognito mode for private browsing, Quicklinks section which allows Android TV users to access the popular sites with a single click, trending news sections outside the home videos tab.

In addition to this, JioPages comes with an integrated download manager for accessing downloaded data, a dark mode theme, built-in Adblock Plus, encrypted connection and search engines such as Yahoo, Duck, Duck Go and Bing. The browser supports eight regional languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bangla. Here's how to download and install JioPages on your Android TV.

1. On your smart TV, scroll to 'Apps'

2. Select the Google Play Store app and search for 'JioPages for Android TV'

3. Click on 'Install' and Play Store will download and install the JioPages app on your Android TV.

