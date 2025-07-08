SKY Sports is the official broadcaster of the India vs England Test series in UK. Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has been part of the SKY broadcast team since 2021 and he was spotted engaging in a fun exercise with co-commentator Mark Butcher ahead of the India vs England third Test match at Lord's. Karthik and Butcher played Cricket Charades where they acted and mimicked the action and stances of some cricketers to make the other person guess their name, similar to the game of 'Dumb Charades'. Karthik and Butcher had a fun time playing the game and the video went viral on social media. 'I Think You're Done' Dinesh Karthik Shares Funny Story of Getting Axed From Team India Test Side in Front of Former Coach Ravi Shastri (Watch Video).

Commentators Dinesh Karthik and Mark Butcher Play Cricket Charades

Who was better at cricket charades? 🤣🎭 pic.twitter.com/kX1jW45ZIX — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 8, 2025

