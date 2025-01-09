New York, January 9: In the new year 2025, several US companies will slash jobs to control their spending, reduce costs, restructure their business or align their resources for new projects. Despite having several reasons, these companies based in the United States would lay off employees from various departments. The list of companies includes Microsoft, Google, BlackRock and many others.

The layoffs trend of the last two years will continue in 2025 and affect major sectors like tech, media, retail, manufacturing, finance and others. In 2024, the automobile sector and several allied industries were also affected. The decision of the job cuts is taken by the companies to manage costs amid a rapidly changing technological environment and global shift in demand. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) would necessitate around 41% of companies worldwide to reduce their workforce, as per the World Economic Forum's report. Microsoft Layoffs Coming: Tech Giant To Fire Underperforming Employees in Latest Round of Job Cuts, Says Report.

List of Companies Planning To Announce Layoffs in 2025

Here is the list of companies that would reduce their workforces amid various challenges, according to a report by Business Insider. The companies include BlackRock, Microsoft, Bridgewater, The Washington Post, Ally and others.

Microsoft Layoffs

Microsoft layoffs are set to be announced soon and will cost the jobs of underperforming employees in 2025. The tech giant already hinted at the job cuts as part of the reductions. This move will help the company focus on high-performing employees and help people learn and grow.

BlackRock Layoffs

Investment giant BlackRock will reportedly lay off 200 employees from its 20,000-strong workforce. BlackRock President Rob Kapito and COO Rob Goldstein said the layoffs would help the firm align its resources with its strategy.

The Washington Post Layoffs

The Washington Post, a leading media company, is reportedly planning to slash less than 100 jobs this year to reduce costs and meet industry needs for future audience reach. However, the layoffs would not affect the newsroom staff.

Ally Layoffs

Digital fintech provider Ally will reportedly cut between 500 employees of its workforce of 11,000 people. The employees will be informed on Tuesday, paid severance, and provided outplacement support.

Bridgewater Layoffs

Bridgewater Associate, a leading American investment management company, will reportedly cut 7% of its staff to stay lean.

Google Layoffs

During an all-hands meeting, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that some employees will be laid off as part of an efficiency drive. The tech giant aims to increase its efficiency by reducing some of its layers and reorganising its teams. Reports suggest that the move was announced by the company due to the rising threat of AI rivals. Meta Drops Fact-Checking Program: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Reiterates Social Media Responsibility After Facebook Abandons Fact-Checking.

Besides these companies, many tech and media giants, along with others, are expected to introduce a large-scale layoff affecting hundreds of thousands of employees in 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).