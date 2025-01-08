Microsoft Layoffs Coming: Tech Giant To Fire Underperforming Employees in Latest Round of Job Cuts, Says Report

Microsoft is reportedly planning for job cuts, focusing on underperformer employees to streamline its operations. Departments, including Security Division will likely be affected by the layoffs.

Technology Team Latestly| Jan 08, 2025 05:40 PM IST
Microsoft Layoffs Coming: Tech Giant To Fire Underperforming Employees in Latest Round of Job Cuts, Says Report
Microsoft (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, January 8: Microsoft is reportedly planning to initiate job cuts, targeting employees who are considered underperformers. The tech giant is likely to streamline its workforce to optimise operations and improve efficiency. These Microsoft layoffs are expected to focus primarily on employees who have not met performance expectations to align with the company's strategy to maintain a competitive position in the technology sector.

As per a report of Business Insider, Microsoft is planning job cuts and focusing more on underperforming employees for internal restructuring. The tech giant is said to be closely evaluating staff performance to address productivity gaps within its workforce. A Microsoft spokesperson reportedly confirmed the upcoming layoffs. Apple Fires 185 Employees Including Indians for Salary Fraud by Misusing Charity Clause: Report.

The spokesperson noted that when employees do not meet performance expectations, appropriate actions are taken. As part of its strategy, Microsoft assesses staff performance at various levels, including some senior employees at level 80. Reports indicate that several departments, particularly the Security division, are expected to be affected by these job cuts.

The situation is part of Microsoft's practice of regularly review employee performance at all levels. Microsoft laid off around 2,000 employees from its gaming division in early 2024. Recently, the company laid off 650 employees from the Xbox division in September 2024. The total number of employees worldwide remained at approximately 2,28,000 in 2024. The evaluation process reflects Microsoft's focus on ensuring that its workforce aligns with its performance expectations and strategic goals. Republic Day 2025 School Holiday: Educational Institutes To Remain Close For January 26? Know Holiday Details Across Different Indian States As R-Day Falls on Sunday

