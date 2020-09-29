Washington, September 29: Microsoft 365 suffered major outage as a result of which multiple services like Outlook, Teams stopped working for users on Monday evening. According to a recent update, Microsoft informed that the majority of services are now recovered for most users. "We’re closely monitoring some residual impact for subset customers located within North America," said the company.

Here's what the problem was-users mainly in the US were unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook.com and Microsoft Teams. Microsoft Teams Goes Down in Europe as Workers Opt For Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Microsoft took to Twitter to inform that the outage was due to a recent change it had introduced. The Microsoft 365 Status posted on Twitter that they have “published MO222965 to the Microsoft 365 Admin Dashboard, and will also be updating http://status.office.com with updates to our investigation”.

Here's the latest update from Microsoft 365:

The majority of services are now recovered for most users. We’re closely monitoring some residual impact for a subset customers located within North America. Please visit https://t.co/lbjX5iaxCX for additional information. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 29, 2020

The developer of Windows and Office software said it did not “observe an increase in successful connections” even after it rolled back the change to mitigate the impact. Several other Twitter users complained that the outage meant they could miss their job interviews and deadline for college assignments.

