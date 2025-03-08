Apple's problems in its AI division has escalated, which has led the company to delay updates to its Siri digital assistant for the future. As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple has announced that features introduced last June, such as Siri's ability to access a user's personal information to answer queries and provide more precise control over apps, will now be released sometime in the coming year. Apple MacBook Air M4 Price, Specifications, Features, Here’s Everything To Know About Apple’s New Laptop Featuring by M4 Chipset, Having Apple Intelligence Support.

Apple Delays Siri Upgrade

New: Apple confirmed that it's delaying the release of a new AI-infused Siri digital assistant, saying the company now expects to roll out the software sometime "in the coming year." — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 7, 2025

