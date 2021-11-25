Motorola, the Lenovo-owned tech giant, is rumoured to launch the Moto G51 5G smartphone in India next month. Ahead of its launch, the price of the handset has been leaked online. The device is said to cost under Rs 20,000. The device will be the first Moto G Series 5G phone to be priced under Rs 20,000. Moto G51 5G was introduced in Europe last week and is set to go on sale in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East soon. Motorola Moto G51 5G Likely To Be Launched Next Month, Specifications Tipped Online.

Moto G51 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Moto G51 5G will feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC coupled with Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the device will flaunt a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there will be a 13MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Moto G51 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The phone will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Connectivity options will include 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C charging and 5G SA/NSA. It will run on the Android 11 operating system and come equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, speakers, dual microphones and Dolby Atmos support.

