Mumbai, November 30: A global Netflix scam spanning 23 countries is reportedly posing a threat to users. Netflix users are warned that it may lead to financial loss through losing credit card details. Since millions of users are accessing Netflix's on-demand and OTT services, scammers could easily fool some to get financial details.

According to several reports, the Netflix scam tries to trick people into believing that they did not pay for their subscription and that they would need to do it again. Through this attempt, scammers will try to gain access to credit card details and steal money. The reports said that the first incident of the Netflix scam was posted by cybersecurity firm Bitdefender. Canadian News Publishers Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI Alleging Company Used Copyrighted Material for Training ChatGPT

It is estimated that the scam could have begun in September and spread across 23 countries, including the United States, Germany, Spain, Greece, Australia, Greece, Spain and others.

How Does Netflix Scam Affect Users?

First, the hackers will try to create a sense of urgency for the users by sending SMS messages. These messages will say there was an issue while processing the last payment. The SMS will also include an official link to sign in and confirm the credentials to continue the services. The reports highlighted one such message that read, "NETFLIX: There was an issue processing your payment." Then, it asked for confirmation of the details in order to continue the services.

Once the users click on the SMS link, they will be directed to a payment page similar to Netflix's official payment page. On the page, the users will have to provide their personal information and credit card details to continue using the website. The reports said that the details entered by the users went to the Dark Web and likely were sold in bundles or singles. TRAI Mandates Message Traceability Implementation for Safe SMS Service, Ensures Tracking Commercial Texts.

Netflix issued an official statement stating that it would never ask for personal information via text message or email. The streaming platform also said that it would never redirect payment links to any third-party application. Netflix asked people to avoid tapping on links that do not appear recognizable.

